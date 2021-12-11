Ernie Herrman Sells 40,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ernie Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

