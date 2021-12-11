Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Purchases 161,593 Shares

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 161,593 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

XM stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 634,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,953 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

