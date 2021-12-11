Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.