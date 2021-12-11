August J. Troendle Sells 18,520 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $3,922,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $204.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
