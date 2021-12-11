Clay B. Siegall Sells 45,449 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.