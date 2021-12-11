Clay B. Siegall Sells 45,449 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $202.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
