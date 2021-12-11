JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $80.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

CPRI stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 10.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capri by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capri by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,037,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

