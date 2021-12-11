BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.