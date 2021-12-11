Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $280.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,270 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,540,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 1,062,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.10 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

