Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $38.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 651.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.