Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to announce $114.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. Skillz reported sales of $67.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

