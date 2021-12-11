Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -1.86. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

