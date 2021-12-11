Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

