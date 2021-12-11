Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.73 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

