Bank of America Corp DE Buys 72,457 Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

