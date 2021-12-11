Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.46 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

