Bank of America Corp DE Takes $1.46 Million Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCAC. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,917,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,780,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

