Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

