Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $496.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $439.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average of $373.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $439.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

