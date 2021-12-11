Bank of America Corp DE Sells 98,088 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,413 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 186,168 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

