Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 1,182.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Iteris were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $4,193,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iteris by 127.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 9.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

