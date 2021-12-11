Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 636 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 46.6% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

