Royal Bank of Canada Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.19% of Alithya Group worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.98. Alithya Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

