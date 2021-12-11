Michael W. Lamach Sells 49,930 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TT stock opened at $202.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

