Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKTS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

