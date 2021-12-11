41,225 Shares in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFFB stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

