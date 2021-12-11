Morgan Stanley Sells 41,867 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.95 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

