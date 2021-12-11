Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 922 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

