Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 923 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

MEC stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $301.85 million, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

