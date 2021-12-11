Morgan Stanley Has $3.72 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $97.13 and a 1-year high of $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

