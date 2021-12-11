Morgan Stanley Purchases 123,218 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 729.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of BRP Group worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BRP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BRP Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in BRP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BRP Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 178.35 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.