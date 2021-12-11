Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $651.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.44. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.