David C. Bernstein Sells 130,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion and a PE ratio of -14.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

