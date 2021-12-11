Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo Car has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 52-week low of 7.02 and a 52-week high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

