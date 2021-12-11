Morgan Stanley Purchases 51,778 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $49.20 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

