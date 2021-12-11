Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.