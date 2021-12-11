Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centennial is a pure-play Permian Basin oil producer. It has a huge acreage position in the Delaware Basin, which is likely to provide the company with years of production. Notably, the company expects to complete 41-43 gross wells this year. Its balance sheet strength is commendable, which provides financial flexibility. Its net debt to capitalization of only 29.4% is impressive. The company boosted its free cash flow guidance for 2021 to $200-$220 million from the previously guided range of $140-$170 million. Also, it increased its 2021 production guidance to 60,500-61,850 Boe/d. However, the company expects higher lease operating expenses for 2021, which will likely affect its profits. Also, uncertainty prevailing the in exploration and production business will affect its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after buying an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

