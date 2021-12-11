Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Humanigen posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.84. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.