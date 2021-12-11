Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Flowserve’s shares have underperformed the industry. The company earnings and sales lagged estimates by 27.5% and 3.4%, respectively, in third-quarter 2021. Supply-chain, logistics and labor woes impacted revenues and gross profit. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projection to $1.40-$1.45 from the previously mentioned $1.45-$1.65. Revenues are predicted to decrease 3.5-4.5% year over year compared with the 2-4% decline mentioned earlier. High debts, realignment expenses and international exposure might be concerning. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have decreased for fourth-quarter 2021, 2021 and 2022. A solid backlog level, the multi-year Flowserve 2.0 strategy, shareholder-friendly policies, and cost-saving actions are some tailwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,603,000 after purchasing an additional 197,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,647,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowserve by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

