HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

