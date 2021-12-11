Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $98.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.20 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $395.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

