16,520 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

TCPC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

