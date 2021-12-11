State Street Corp Invests $189,000 in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Quest Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Resource by 226.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 190,683 shares of company stock valued at $995,516. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRHC shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quest Resource stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 million, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.