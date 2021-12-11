Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 247.40 ($3.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.54. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33).

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

