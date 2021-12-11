State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,260 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Mastech Digital worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $205.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.