State Street Corp Sells 266,865 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 266,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Dyadic International worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

DYAI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

