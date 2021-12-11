Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $627.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.