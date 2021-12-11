Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $39.00 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $860.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 49,985 shares of company stock worth $1,386,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

