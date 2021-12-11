CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.