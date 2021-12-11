5,658 Shares in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $654.21 million, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

