Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

